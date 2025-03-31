Insider Selling: Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) CFO Sells 11,914 Shares of Stock

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 11,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $303,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 240,216 shares in the company, valued at $6,125,508. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

PRDO stock opened at $25.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.30. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $29.84.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $176.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.12 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 21.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.64%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 227.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 223.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on PRDO. Barrington Research upped their target price on Perdoceo Education from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

