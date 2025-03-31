Insider Selling: Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE:SRFM) Director Sells 25,417 Shares of Stock

Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE:SRFM – Get Free Report) Director Tyler Painter sold 25,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $92,772.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,792.25. The trade was a 38.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Surf Air Mobility Stock Down 3.6 %
SRFM opened at $3.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.27. Surf Air Mobility Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $6.72. The firm has a market cap of $56.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.50.
Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.05 million for the quarter.
A number of brokerages recently commented on SRFM. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Surf Air Mobility in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Surf Air Mobility from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.
Surf Air Mobility Inc operates as an electric aviation and air travel company in the United States. The company offers an air mobility platform with scheduled routes and on demand charter flights operated by third parties. Surf Air Mobility Inc is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.
