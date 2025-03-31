Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,314 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $4,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Insperity by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,008,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,686,000 after acquiring an additional 167,560 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter worth $550,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 785,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,858,000 after purchasing an additional 42,792 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Insperity by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 92,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 30,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

NSP stock opened at $88.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 1.02. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.79 and a twelve month high of $109.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.59%.

In other news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 6,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total value of $508,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 72,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,143,618.68. This trade represents a 7.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen H. Masterson purchased 1,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.75 per share, for a total transaction of $150,491.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,479. This represents a 11.81 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Insperity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

