Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Acquired by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $570,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 854.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 18,705 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. B&L Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,757,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $73.72 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $62.53 and a 12-month high of $75.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

