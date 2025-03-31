Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,573 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $4,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 19,525 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $6,604,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,242,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,737,000 after purchasing an additional 396,319 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in Invitation Homes by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 53,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $34.48 on Monday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.13 and a 12-month high of $37.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.12.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $659.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.71 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.90%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INVH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho upgraded Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.47.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

