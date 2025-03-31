Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Stock Position Reduced by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,624,257 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $8,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 27,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 17,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ITUB. UBS Group upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Itaú Unibanco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.18 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.27.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Down 1.5 %

ITUB opened at $5.52 on Monday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $6.30. The stock has a market cap of $59.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 12.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Itaú Unibanco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.0527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.82%.

About Itaú Unibanco

(Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.