JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Lifted by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.6% of Trust Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $242.97 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $179.20 and a 52 week high of $280.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $679.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $257.55 and a 200-day moving average of $240.77.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $1,153,069.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,698,459.65. This trade represents a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $337,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,606,323.93. This trade represents a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,848 shares of company stock valued at $19,987,908 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Piper Sandler increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Baird R W raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

