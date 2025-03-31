JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Aire Advisors LLC

Aire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34,259.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,499,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489,314 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,692,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,764 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $259,038,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,073,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,338,955,000 after buying an additional 1,016,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DJE Kapital AG acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $179,870,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $308,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,130,438.84. This trade represents a 2.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,848 shares of company stock worth $19,987,908. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $242.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $679.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $179.20 and a 52-week high of $280.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $257.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

