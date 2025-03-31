JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,824,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,110,000 after buying an additional 182,648 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 25,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 734,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,850,000 after purchasing an additional 12,411 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 111,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $337,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,377 shares in the company, valued at $13,606,323.93. This represents a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,848 shares of company stock valued at $19,987,908. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Baird R W raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $242.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $679.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $179.20 and a twelve month high of $280.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.77.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Articles

