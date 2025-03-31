Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Sold by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,172 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JMIA. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 802.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,413,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,114 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 26,855 shares during the period. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Jumia Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:JMIA opened at $2.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.98. Jumia Technologies AG has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $15.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jumia Technologies ( NYSE:JMIA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($999.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Jumia Technologies had a negative return on equity of 174.93% and a negative net margin of 59.16%. The business had revenue of $45.69 million for the quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company’s platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company’s platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.