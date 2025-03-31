Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Holdings Reduced by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,778 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,720 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of Juniper Networks worth $6,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Juniper Networks by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,654 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

JNPR opened at $36.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.40. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.72 and a fifty-two week high of $39.79.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.13). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 7.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JNPR. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered Juniper Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus lowered Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on JNPR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $1,115,827.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,651.42. This represents a 24.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.