KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 556,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,300 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in KE were worth $10,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BEKE. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in KE in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of KE by 411.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in KE by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in KE by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KE Stock Performance

NYSE BEKE opened at $20.59 on Monday. KE Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.49 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.75.

KE Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from KE’s previous — dividend of $0.17. KE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KE from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.70 to $24.50 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.26.

KE Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

