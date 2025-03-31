Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 114,583 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K) Stock

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.44, for a total transaction of $9,446,222.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,389,114 shares in the company, valued at $3,906,758,558.16. This represents a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kellanova Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of K opened at $82.43 on Monday. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $55.01 and a fifty-two week high of $83.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.24 and a 200 day moving average of $81.34. The firm has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.61. Kellanova had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 37.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on K shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kellanova in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellanova has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kellanova

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kellanova during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellanova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kellanova by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

