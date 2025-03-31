Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Senior Officer Sells C$98,752.50 in Stock

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg sold 14,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.75, for a total transaction of C$98,752.50.

Kelt Exploration Stock Down 0.9 %

Kelt Exploration stock opened at C$6.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.61. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$5.45 and a 1-year high of C$7.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KEL shares. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.