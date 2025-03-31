Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) CFO Sells $120,030.00 in Stock

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) CFO Donald T. Gardner III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $120,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,503.58. This trade represents a 14.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Kewaunee Scientific Stock Performance
NASDAQ:KEQU opened at $40.15 on Monday. Kewaunee Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $30.82 and a 52 week high of $71.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $114.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.71.
Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The technology company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.17 million during the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 9.39%.
Institutional Trading of Kewaunee Scientific
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kewaunee Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.
Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile
Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.
