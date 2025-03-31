Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) CFO Sells $120,030.00 in Stock

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) CFO Donald T. Gardner III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $120,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,503.58. This trade represents a 14.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kewaunee Scientific Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KEQU opened at $40.15 on Monday. Kewaunee Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $30.82 and a 52 week high of $71.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $114.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Kewaunee Scientific alerts:

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The technology company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.17 million during the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 9.39%.

Institutional Trading of Kewaunee Scientific

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. De Lisle Partners LLP lifted its stake in Kewaunee Scientific by 36.6% in the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 42,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 11,511 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 8.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 18,000.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kewaunee Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KEQU

Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kewaunee Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kewaunee Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.