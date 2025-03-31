Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Holdings Reduced by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,796 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 71,150 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.11% of Kirby worth $6,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KEX. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Kirby during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 38.8% during the third quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 833 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Kirby by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Kirby in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby Price Performance

NYSE KEX opened at $100.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $93.63 and a 12-month high of $132.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.62.

Insider Activity at Kirby

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Kirby had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 9.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kirby news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $133,866.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at $596,697.45. This trade represents a 18.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Kirby from $133.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Kirby from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kirby presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kirby

Kirby Profile

(Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.