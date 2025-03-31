Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,066,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.57% of Kirby worth $641,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 38.8% during the third quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 833 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Kirby in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on KEX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Kirby from $133.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Kirby from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kirby currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,244 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $133,866.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,697.45. This trade represents a 18.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:KEX opened at $100.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.45. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $93.63 and a 52 week high of $132.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Kirby had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Articles

