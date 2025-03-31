KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires Shares of 12,900 Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,411 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 839,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,195,000 after purchasing an additional 24,132 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BPMC shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.95.

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $88.72 on Monday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $80.68 and a one year high of $121.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.15 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.04.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 77.49%. Research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Blueprint Medicines

In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,700. The trade was a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kate Haviland sold 1,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $159,407.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,467,430.72. This represents a 0.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,608 shares of company stock worth $3,319,587. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

