KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires Shares of 32,300 Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 32,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DAR opened at $31.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.46. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $48.39.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 4.88%. Research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DAR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

