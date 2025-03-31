KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $970,000 in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 110.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, CJS Securities began coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Trading Down 3.1 %

EPAC stock opened at $44.80 on Monday. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.47 and a 12 month high of $51.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.97 and its 200 day moving average is $44.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $145.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.