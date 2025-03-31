KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Herc by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 812,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 736,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,470,000 after buying an additional 56,191 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 665,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,165,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Herc by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 637,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,589,000 after buying an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Herc in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,211,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on HRI. Citigroup initiated coverage on Herc in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Herc from $234.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Herc presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.20.

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $138.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.32. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $246.88.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.40). Herc had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $934.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.84 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is 37.79%.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

