KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New Investment in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 34,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 95,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 44,993 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 94,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 26,234 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 69,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 20,892 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $32.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $34.88.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Essential Properties Realty Trust ( NYSE:EPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.15% and a return on equity of 6.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.50 to $33.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In related news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $959,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 218,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,998,932.15. This trade represents a 12.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

