KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New Investment in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 77,400 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft in the third quarter valued at $1,057,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Lyft by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,690 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 54.2% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 135,366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 47,566 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Lyft by 10.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 67,668 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.
Lyft Stock Down 4.7 %
LYFT stock opened at $11.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average is $13.83. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.93 and a twelve month high of $19.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 192.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Lyft announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 11th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the ride-sharing company to purchase up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have weighed in on LYFT shares. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lyft from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.03.
Insider Activity at Lyft
In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $30,348.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 911,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,417,263.44. This trade represents a 0.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Logan Green sold 11,411 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $152,222.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 297,640 shares in the company, valued at $3,970,517.60. This trade represents a 3.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,407 shares of company stock valued at $203,778 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.
Lyft Company Profile
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
