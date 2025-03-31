KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New Investment in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 77,400 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft in the third quarter valued at $1,057,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Lyft by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,690 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 54.2% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 135,366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 47,566 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Lyft by 10.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 67,668 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft Stock Down 4.7 %

LYFT stock opened at $11.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average is $13.83. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.93 and a twelve month high of $19.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 192.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Lyft had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 8.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lyft announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 11th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the ride-sharing company to purchase up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on LYFT shares. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lyft from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.03.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LYFT

Insider Activity at Lyft

In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $30,348.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 911,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,417,263.44. This trade represents a 0.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Logan Green sold 11,411 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $152,222.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 297,640 shares in the company, valued at $3,970,517.60. This trade represents a 3.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,407 shares of company stock valued at $203,778 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.