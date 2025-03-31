KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New Investment in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Tenable by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Tenable by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Tenable by 0.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Tenable by 658.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tenable by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $34.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.15 and its 200-day moving average is $40.34. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.47 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.66 and a 52-week high of $50.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). Tenable had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Raymond Jr. Vicks sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $31,162.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at $333,544.68. This trade represents a 8.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen A. Vintz sold 6,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $254,946.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,523 shares in the company, valued at $12,078,517.68. This trade represents a 2.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,937 shares of company stock worth $570,418 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TENB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Tenable from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on Tenable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Get Our Latest Report on TENB

About Tenable

(Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.