KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New Investment in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Tenable by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Tenable by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Tenable by 0.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Tenable by 658.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tenable by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tenable Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TENB opened at $34.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.15 and its 200-day moving average is $40.34. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.47 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.66 and a 52-week high of $50.07.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Raymond Jr. Vicks sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $31,162.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at $333,544.68. This trade represents a 8.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen A. Vintz sold 6,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $254,946.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,523 shares in the company, valued at $12,078,517.68. This trade represents a 2.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,937 shares of company stock worth $570,418 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TENB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Tenable from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on Tenable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.
About Tenable
Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tenable
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.