KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New Investment in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 525,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,086,000 after purchasing an additional 14,676 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

The Hackett Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $29.17 on Monday. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.23 and a 52-week high of $34.02. The company has a market cap of $810.66 million, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.20.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $77.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.64 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 9.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hackett Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

The Hackett Group Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

