Korea Investment CORP Acquires 102,000 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,000 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.15% of Match Group worth $12,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the third quarter valued at about $361,605,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Match Group by 2,732.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,659,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,115 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,768,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,962,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 468.6% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,481,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on MTCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. New Street Research cut shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.68.

Match Group Price Performance

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $30.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.45. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $38.84.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.22). Match Group had a net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 574.22%. On average, analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Match Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.62%.

Match Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 19% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Match Group

In other Match Group news, President Gary Swidler sold 242,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $7,958,987.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,533.40. This represents a 99.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Match Group Profile

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.