Korea Investment CORP Acquires 26,871 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 170.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,597 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,871 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in F5 were worth $10,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in F5 by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 217,120 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $54,599,000 after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares during the period. Potentia Wealth acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter valued at about $762,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 66,805 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $16,799,000 after buying an additional 22,744 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in F5 during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in F5 by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,256 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,154,000 after acquiring an additional 64,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 3,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.18, for a total value of $1,022,025.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,885,588.50. This trade represents a 14.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marianne Budnik sold 728 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.45, for a total value of $221,639.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,876.50. This represents a 29.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,932 shares of company stock worth $4,965,150. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on FFIV. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on F5 from $262.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $246.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of F5 from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of F5 from $246.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of F5 from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on F5

F5 Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $263.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.10. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.01 and a 12 month high of $313.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $284.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.09.

About F5

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.