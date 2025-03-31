Korea Investment CORP Acquires 5,110 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $10,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CBOE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $174.00 target price (down previously from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $232.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.86.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $222.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $166.13 and a one year high of $223.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.79.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 34.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total value of $2,273,526.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,230.25. The trade was a 57.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Adam Inzirillo sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.67, for a total transaction of $41,934.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,872.31. This represents a 9.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,544 shares of company stock worth $2,380,529. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Featured Stories

