Korea Investment CORP Boosts Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 136,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $12,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. James J. Burns & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $741,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,319,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 492.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 213,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,863,000 after acquiring an additional 177,207 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 44,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 5.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,219,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $593,233,000 after purchasing an additional 282,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of EMN stock opened at $87.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.66 and its 200 day moving average is $99.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.43. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $86.50 and a twelve month high of $114.50.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.27. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. Research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 43.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMN. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.08.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

