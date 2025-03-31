Korea Investment CORP Boosts Stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 82.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,700 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.09% of Equitable worth $13,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,976,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,418,000 after purchasing an additional 338,205 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Equitable by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,513,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,735,000 after acquiring an additional 161,376 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in Equitable by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,659,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,351,000 after acquiring an additional 957,828 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Equitable by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,554,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,529,000 after buying an additional 437,322 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,220,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,322,000 after acquiring an additional 54,380 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Equitable from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Equitable from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Equitable from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

Equitable Stock Down 3.1 %

EQH stock opened at $51.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.39. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.49 and a one year high of $56.00.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). Equitable had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 85.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 25.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $364,296.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,209 shares in the company, valued at $5,039,221.85. This trade represents a 6.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $255,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,109,411.76. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,332 shares of company stock valued at $5,364,610. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

