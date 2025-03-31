Korea Investment CORP Boosts Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 101.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 35,240 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $11,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,374,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $581,567,000 after acquiring an additional 22,563 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,289,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $566,944,000 after purchasing an additional 19,826 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 956,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,237,000 after purchasing an additional 503,324 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 790,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,828,000 after purchasing an additional 37,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 641,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $146.12 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.34 and a 52 week high of $200.40.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director James K. Thompson sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total value of $771,628.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,541.83. This represents a 15.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $194,004.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,282.74. This represents a 6.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JBHT. Raymond James reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.05.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

