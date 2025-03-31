Korea Investment CORP Buys 73,101 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 62.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,101 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.07% of Alliant Energy worth $11,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 184.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 202,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,259,000 after acquiring an additional 131,053 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2,024.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.55.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNT stock opened at $63.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.86. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $47.23 and a 52-week high of $66.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.54.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.5075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 75.46%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

