Korea Investment CORP Cuts Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,500 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.09% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $13,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMH. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $37.58 on Monday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $41.41. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $436.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.02 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 23.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Scotiabank cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.23.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

