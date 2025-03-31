Korea Investment CORP Cuts Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.12% of Ovintiv worth $12,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 375,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,229,000 after purchasing an additional 49,648 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Ovintiv by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 195,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 23,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,463,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,272,000 after buying an additional 451,947 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on OVV. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Ovintiv from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.17.

Ovintiv Stock Down 2.5 %

OVV stock opened at $42.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.93. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $55.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.55.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

About Ovintiv

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.