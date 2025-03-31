Korea Investment CORP Decreases Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 54.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 184,609 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 223,369 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $11,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harris Associates L P bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $162,640,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Aptiv in the third quarter worth about $143,909,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 29.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,738,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $336,861,000 after buying an additional 1,090,766 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,159,000. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,374,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE APTV opened at $60.58 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $51.47 and a 12-month high of $85.56.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.07%. Analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Aptiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Aptiv from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.61.

In other news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $954,204.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,203,023.50. The trade was a 10.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

