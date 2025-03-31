Korea Investment CORP Grows Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,597 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.06% of Zebra Technologies worth $12,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $427.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $430.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $407.00 to $326.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.42.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $280.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $266.75 and a 52 week high of $427.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $366.05.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In other news, Director Anders Gustafsson acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $311.00 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,876,736. This trade represents a 0.25 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

