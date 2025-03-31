Korea Investment CORP Has $10.25 Million Stock Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 74,212 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $10,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QSR. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 213.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 183.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Thiago T. Santelmo sold 3,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $225,406.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,555.40. This represents a 9.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sami A. Siddiqui sold 12,500 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $851,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,023,731.36. This trade represents a 5.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 300,226 shares of company stock valued at $19,121,223. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

QSR stock opened at $64.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $79.28. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.22.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.29). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QSR shares. Argus upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Guggenheim raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.08.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

