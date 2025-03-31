Korea Investment CORP Has $11.44 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $11,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,717,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,064,000 after purchasing an additional 397,278 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 357,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,436,000 after purchasing an additional 20,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 29,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TROW opened at $91.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.61 and its 200-day moving average is $110.92. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.10 and a fifty-two week high of $125.81.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 29.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 55.46%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TROW. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $113.00 price target (up previously from $111.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.09.

In related news, VP Arif Husain sold 4,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total value of $449,318.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,021,136. This represents a 10.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

