Korea Investment CORP Has $11.51 Million Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,240,258 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 59,700 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $11,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 1,876,875 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,419,000 after acquiring an additional 786,088 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 2,220.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 301,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 288,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,365,206 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $439,881,000 after purchasing an additional 763,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 383,758 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 172,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KGC has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC upped their price target on Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Canada raised shares of Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

Kinross Gold Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $12.50 on Monday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $12.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 18.43%. Analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Featured Articles

