Korea Investment CORP Has $12.88 Million Stock Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 64.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 121,149 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.06% of Fortis worth $12,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its stake in Fortis by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 759,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,534,000 after purchasing an additional 319,884 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,266,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,425,000 after purchasing an additional 173,226 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortis by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,722,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $902,656,000 after buying an additional 364,391 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Fortis by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,238,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $45.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.48. Fortis Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.86 and a 52-week high of $46.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 7.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.4324 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 72.03%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fortis in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

