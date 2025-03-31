Korea Investment CORP Has $13.57 Million Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 577,053 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,956 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.06% of Regions Financial worth $13,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RF. FMR LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 8.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,109,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,548,000 after acquiring an additional 241,838 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 36,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 492,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after purchasing an additional 15,882 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Regions Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 159,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $48,714.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,353.48. This represents a 15.15 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,868 shares of company stock worth $86,722. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Regions Financial stock opened at $21.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.95. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $27.96.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.20%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

