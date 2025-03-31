Korea Investment CORP Has $13.69 Million Stock Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,844 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.07% of AerCap worth $13,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AerCap by 0.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,875,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in AerCap by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,737,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,574,000 after buying an additional 22,346 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in AerCap during the third quarter worth about $66,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in AerCap by 8.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 167,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,885,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 7.8% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AER shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on AerCap from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $113.00) on shares of AerCap in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group cut shares of AerCap to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.43.

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $102.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.60 and a 200-day moving average of $97.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.83. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $81.93 and a fifty-two week high of $107.36.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 32.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This is an increase from AerCap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.99%.

AerCap declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

