Korea Investment CORP Has $13.87 Million Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,917 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.09% of IDEX worth $13,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in IDEX by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,306,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,947,654,000 after buying an additional 63,432 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $5,379,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in IDEX by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in IDEX by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $256.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.71.

NYSE:IEX opened at $180.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.16 and its 200-day moving average is $209.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $177.71 and a 12 month high of $244.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. IDEX had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 16.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

