Korea Investment CORP Has $14.34 Million Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 297,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Yum China were worth $14,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Yum China by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Yum China by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 1,374.5% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Stock Performance

YUMC opened at $51.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.35. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $53.99.

Yum China Increases Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Read Our Latest Report on Yum China

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeff Kuai sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $188,019.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,728,782.42. The trade was a 6.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Leila Zhang sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $202,360.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 52,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,634,474.25. This represents a 7.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,152 shares of company stock valued at $2,242,176. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum China Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.