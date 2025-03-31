Korea Investment CORP Has $14.35 Million Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 158.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,830 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,800 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in STERIS were worth $14,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,987,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 171.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 838,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,370,000 after purchasing an additional 529,308 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 400.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 224,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,198,000 after purchasing an additional 179,829 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in STERIS by 2,123.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 113,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,574,000 after purchasing an additional 108,559 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its stake in STERIS by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 222,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,753,000 after buying an additional 106,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

STE opened at $222.99 on Monday. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $197.82 and a twelve month high of $248.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.13.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.01). STERIS had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 8.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 48.41%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STE. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.75.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

