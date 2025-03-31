Korea Investment CORP Has $14.88 Million Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 31,247 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Humana were worth $14,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,829,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,254,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,857 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,357,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,701,582,000 after purchasing an additional 53,272 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Humana by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,609,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $915,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,132 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Humana by 435.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,098,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $279,236,000 after purchasing an additional 893,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Humana by 2.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,043,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,544,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $263.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.49. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.31 and a 12-month high of $406.46.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 11.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is 35.58%.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total transaction of $948,930.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,463.06. This represents a 31.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUM. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Humana from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Humana from $257.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $301.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.68.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

