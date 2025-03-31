Korea Investment CORP Increases Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $13,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 678.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $306.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $340.06 and its 200 day moving average is $355.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.64. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $221.53 and a 1 year high of $417.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.09. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. The firm had revenue of $735.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $388.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In related news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.91, for a total transaction of $3,649,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,577 shares in the company, valued at $940,373.07. The trade was a 79.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total transaction of $797,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,424. This trade represents a 22.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $26,134,500. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

