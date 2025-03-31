Korea Investment CORP Lowers Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,720 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $12,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 271.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 173.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 2,500 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,354.48. The trade was a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Benson sold 34,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total value of $2,132,598.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 339,004 shares in the company, valued at $20,696,194.20. The trade was a 9.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,432 shares of company stock worth $7,159,599 in the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DT opened at $48.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.12. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.42 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.45.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.35.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

