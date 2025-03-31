Korea Investment CORP Purchases 150,311 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 95.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,311 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $11,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DKNG stock opened at $35.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.69 and a 52-week high of $53.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.36. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.29, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.07.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.35). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 48.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.42.

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $1,985,470.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 706,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,583,044.40. This trade represents a 6.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 643,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $25,070,323.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 682,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,593,657.80. This trade represents a 48.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,775,525 shares of company stock valued at $117,241,446. 51.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

