Korea Investment CORP Raises Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 88.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 623,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291,809 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $15,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 192.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 230.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Michael D. Deshazer sold 35,377 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $941,735.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,617.40. The trade was a 21.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 25,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $748,572.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,086,856.26. This represents a 19.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTRA. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Coterra Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.35.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

CTRA stock opened at $28.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.06. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $29.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.26.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 58.28%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

